As Wales prepare for a momentous year, Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Roger Lewis speaks to Scrum V presenter Ross Harries about healing the wounds caused by Welsh rugby's civil war, World Cup preparations, dual contracts, and 'Gatland's Law'.

In August 2014, the WRU and the four Welsh regions signed a new £60m deal that ended nearly two years of a fraught dispute.

The agreement, which will run until 2020, allowed for the creation of dual contracts aimed at keeping players in Wales.

The WRU pays 60% of the deal and holds the primacy of the contracts and the signing Welsh region the remainder, with players being released for an agreed number of games for their region.

Wales captain Sam Warburton, Dan Lydiate, Jake Ball, Tyler Morgan, Hallam Amos, Rhodri Jones and Samson Lee the players to have so far signed dual deals.

Players based outside Wales could be overlooked in favour of home-based talent with coach Warren Gatland tightening selection policy.

