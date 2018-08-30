Cipriani never far away - Lancaster

Stuart Lancaster says Danny Cipriani has the chance "to put a marker down" after being called up to England's training squad ahead of their 2015 Six Nations opener against Wales.

Lancaster has been impressed by an improvement in the Sale fly-half's defence and place-kicking, but warns that he faces stiff competition from George Ford and Owen Farrell.

Cipriani was last in an England Six Nations squad seven years ago, and Lancaster has also turned back the clock to recall veteran back row Nick Easter, who makes the 34-man group for the first time since 2011.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara anchors India - in-play clips, radio & text

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash in second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket