Stuart Lancaster says Danny Cipriani has the chance "to put a marker down" after being called up to England's training squad ahead of their 2015 Six Nations opener against Wales.

Lancaster has been impressed by an improvement in the Sale fly-half's defence and place-kicking, but warns that he faces stiff competition from George Ford and Owen Farrell.

Cipriani was last in an England Six Nations squad seven years ago, and Lancaster has also turned back the clock to recall veteran back row Nick Easter, who makes the 34-man group for the first time since 2011.