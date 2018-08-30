Six Nations 2015 - Time to get together

Wales kick off their 2015 Six Nations campaign against England on 6 February in Cardiff.

No nation celebrates the Six Nations quite like Wales and for this year's Championship, BBC Cymru Wales is getting everyone together to enjoy a time of year that's like a birthday, wedding and Christmas all rolled into one.

If you've been really good, Sam Warburton may even be 'passing' with a new rugby ball to unwrap - just be sure to leave the Wales captain something in return!

Happy Six Nations! #together

*Watch BBC Wales' trail for the 2015 Six Nations coverage on television, radio and online

