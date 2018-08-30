Wales survived some anxious moments to claim their first Grand Slam since 1978 with a historic 32-20 victory against Ireland in Cardiff on 19 March 2005.

Mike Ruddock's side held their nerve to beat Ireland at home for the first time since 1983 and clinch the Six Nations.

Tries from Gethin Jenkins and Kevin Morgan put the hosts in command, but tries from Marcus Horan and Geordan Murphy ensured a nervous finale.

But Wales held on to complete a remarkable transformation in fortunes, having failed to win a match in the Six Nations two years previously.