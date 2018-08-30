BBC Wales Sport celebrates 10 years since Wales' historic 2005 Grand Slam, their first since 1978.

Re-live the first match of the championship as Gavin Henson kicked a late penalty to secure Wales' first win against England in Cardiff for 12 years.

The hosts led 8-3 at the break thanks to Shane Williams' try, with each side also scoring a penalty.

When Charlie Hodgson edged England 9-8 ahead with 10 minutes to go, it looked as though the visitors would escape.

But Henson stepped up to rifle the ball unerringly between the posts from 44 metres and clinch a dramatic 11-9 win for Wales.