Henson kick helps Wales beat England

BBC Wales Sport celebrates 10 years since Wales' historic 2005 Grand Slam, their first since 1978.

Re-live the first match of the championship as Gavin Henson kicked a late penalty to secure Wales' first win against England in Cardiff for 12 years.

The hosts led 8-3 at the break thanks to Shane Williams' try, with each side also scoring a penalty.

When Charlie Hodgson edged England 9-8 ahead with 10 minutes to go, it looked as though the visitors would escape.

But Henson stepped up to rifle the ball unerringly between the posts from 44 metres and clinch a dramatic 11-9 win for Wales.

Top videos

Top Stories

Sam Curran

Curran rescues England in fourth Test - videos & report

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's Juve drawn against Man Utd, Spurs face Barca - Champions League draw

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Vokes reacts after missing a chance against Olympiakos

Burnley knocked out of Europa League by Olympiakos

Leigh Griffiths

Griffiths scores 100th goal as Celtic ease into group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Curran
Video

Highlights: Curran shines after England collapse again

  • From the section Cricket