Head coach Stuart Lancaster is not troubled by England's growing injury list ahead of their Six Nations opener against Wales on Friday 6 February.

Lancaster says "it provides opportunities for other players" to step into the team and states the quick succession of games domestically and in Europe is an issue.

England captain Chris Robshaw says it is not "ideal" but reiterates they have "depth in the squad."

Wales v England, Friday, 6 February: Kick-off: 20:05 GMT.

Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, Red Button, Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, S4C online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.