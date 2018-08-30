Lancaster not troubled by injuries

Head coach Stuart Lancaster is not troubled by England's growing injury list ahead of their Six Nations opener against Wales on Friday 6 February.

Lancaster says "it provides opportunities for other players" to step into the team and states the quick succession of games domestically and in Europe is an issue.

England captain Chris Robshaw says it is not "ideal" but reiterates they have "depth in the squad."

Wales v England, Friday, 6 February: Kick-off: 20:05 GMT.

Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, Red Button, Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, S4C online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Top videos

Top Stories

Stuart Broad

Pujara & Kohli frustrate England - in-play clips, radio & text

Europa

Europa League draw & transfer deadline day 2

Fernando Alonso

'I'll have more fun away from F1' - Alonso on retirement, Indy & having no regrets

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Greg James

Lawro's predictions v BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host James

  • From the section Football
Broad’s 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan
Video

Broad's 'perfect line & length' dismisses Dhawan

  • From the section Cricket