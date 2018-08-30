BBC Wales Sport looks back through the Six Nations archives to bring you a dozen devastatingly good Wales tries.

They have been selected by former Wales and Lions flanker Martyn Williams, and 'Nugget' will join BBC Wales rugby correspondent Gareth Charles for a special radio programme to explain his choices.

The pair will also assess this season's Championship, which starts with a mouth-watering clash between Wales and England in Cardiff on 6 February.

Shane Williams' try against Scotland in 2010 was the climax of an extraordinary Test match in Cardiff when Wales scored 17 points in the last six minutes to turn defeat into unlikely victory.

