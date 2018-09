Scrum V delves into the archives 30 years ago as a young Jonathan Davies takes the field for the first time in a Wales shirt.

The match was the 1985 Five Nations clash with England in Cardiff and the then 22-year-old fly-half led Wales to a 24-15 win, scoring a try and a drop-goal.

The Trimsaran product would go on to win a total of 32 Wales caps, scoring 81 points, before switching codes to rugby league.

