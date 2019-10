Watch Belgian top-flight rugby team Royal Kituro score two tries virtually unopposed in their remarkable 356-3 win over Soignies.

Royal Kituro ran in 56 tries and kicked 38 conversions, while Soignies managed a solitary drop-goal.

The referee was more than an hour late for the game, and the Soignies coach and most of the players returned home, assuming the game was off.

Pictures courtesy of sportkipik.be.