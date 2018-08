Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar says he is determined to remain with the Irish side until his contract expires in 2017.

The South African turned down an offer from French giants Toulon to stay with Ulster and he signed a new deal two years ago.

Pienaar, who was talking ahead of Friday's Pro12 clash with Treviso, also discusses his World Cup hopes and the departure of David Humphreys as director of rugby at Ulster.