Highlights: England 47-17 Italy

England ran out comfortable 47-17 winners over Italy at Twickenham during their Six Nations encounter, which featured nine tries.

Amongst the try scorers were man-of-the-match Jonathan Joseph, who scored two fantastic tries for the hosts, while Danny Cipriani also crossed to score after coming on as a replacement in his first Six Nations appearance since 2008.

Sergio Parisse had given Italy an unexpected lead, scoring a try in the fourth minute. England now have a weekend off before travelling to Dublin on 1 March.

