Doctor explains player's retirement

Cardiff Blues sports physician Dr Gareth Jones explains why rugby player Rory Watts-Jones was advised to retire at the age of 26 following a concussion-related injury.

Dr Jones tells BBC Wales Today's sports correspondent Ashleigh Crowter that Watts-Jones' family noticed a change in his behaviour after the player was injured in November, 2014.

Watts-Jones' retirement follows a period when concern over the effects of concussion on rugby players has made headlines following incident involving Wales internationals George North and Samson Lee.

