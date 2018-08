Ulster hold on to beat Edinburgh 20-17 in the Pro12 game at Murrayfield despite playing the closing stages of the match with 13 men.

Edinburgh's Phil Burleigh and Ulster's Ruan Pienaar scored first-half tries as the hosts went in 14-10 ahead at the interval.

Darren Cave touched down during a second half which saw Stuart McCloskey red-carded and Franco van der Merwe sent to the sin bin.

