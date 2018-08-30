The Six Nations is ingrained in the rugby calendar, but one competition you may not have heard of is the Six Stations Tournament.

Held every year in the French Alps, this is a sevens competition - played on snow!

It attracts some famous former internationals. This year the likes of Colin Charvis, Simon Shaw, Iain Balshaw, Serge Betsen and Yann Delaigue all took part.

The Scrum V cameras travelled to the Savoie region of France to cover this amazing competition and to preview Wales' big showdown with France in Paris on Saturday, 28 February,