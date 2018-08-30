Rugby sevens in the snow

The Six Nations is ingrained in the rugby calendar, but one competition you may not have heard of is the Six Stations Tournament.

Held every year in the French Alps, this is a sevens competition - played on snow!

It attracts some famous former internationals. This year the likes of Colin Charvis, Simon Shaw, Iain Balshaw, Serge Betsen and Yann Delaigue all took part.

The Scrum V cameras travelled to the Savoie region of France to cover this amazing competition and to preview Wales' big showdown with France in Paris on Saturday, 28 February,

Top videos

Top Stories

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan

England chase early India wickets - in-play clips, radio & text

Lewis Hamilton in first practice at the Italian GP

Italian Grand Prix first practice - radio & text

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Transfer deadline day 2 - EFL & Euro deals

Fernando Alonso

'I'll have more fun away from F1' - Alonso on retirement, Indy & having no regrets

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Ireland's William Porterfield

Watch: Ireland v Afghanistan - third ODI