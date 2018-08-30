Watch Scrum V highlights of Scarlets and Munster's Pro12 draw in Llanelli.

The home side had a 12 point lead with 13 minutes left to play thanks to 20 points from the boot of Steven Shingler and a Hadleigh Parkes try.

Jack O'Donoghue went over for the visitors before late tries from Felix Jones and Hanrahan.

Ian Keatley then added to two earlier penalties and converted JJ Hanrahan's late score to ensure a draw.

