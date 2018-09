Wales coach Warren Gatland explains his team selection for the Six Nations match against France in Paris on Saturday.

He has made four changes to the team that beat Scotland 26-23, with George North returning on the wing and Scott Baldwin, Samson Lee and Luke Charteris coming in to the pack.

The New Zealander also said the departure of WRU chief executive Roger Lewis after the World Cup in October will "probably have a brearing" his own future.

