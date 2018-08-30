Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby says there is "something special" about the Six Nations rivalry between the Irish and England as the sides prepare to meet in Dublin on Sunday.

"The fact that both sides are unbeaten means there's a little bit more riding on it - it's a game that's hyped up to the maximum and something the players, and particularly the fans and media get up for," said Easterby.

"If both sides play to their potential there'll be very little in it. England have taken more of their chances in the tournament so far and that's something we have to rectify this weekend."