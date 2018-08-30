Easterby refuses to rule out Heaslip

Speaking to BBC Sport NI's Thomas Niblock on Wednesday, Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby refuses to completely rule Jamie Heaslip out of Sunday's crucial Six Nations game against England in Dublin.

Irish team manager Mick Kearney had reported on Tuesday that back-row forward Heaslip is rehabilitating well from fractured vertebrae but will miss Sunday's game.

"We're really happy with how his rehabilitation is going. We're at a stage where it's about getting him back to running levels," said Easterby on Wednesday.

Top videos

Top Stories

Moeen Ali

Moeen strikes with last ball before tea - in-play clips, radio & text

Tammy Abraham

EFL loan deadline approaches - any late moves on the cards?

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Marcus Ericsson's Sauber after a huge crash in Italian GP second practice

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket
Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too