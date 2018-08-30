Speaking to BBC Sport NI's Thomas Niblock on Wednesday, Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby refuses to completely rule Jamie Heaslip out of Sunday's crucial Six Nations game against England in Dublin.

Irish team manager Mick Kearney had reported on Tuesday that back-row forward Heaslip is rehabilitating well from fractured vertebrae but will miss Sunday's game.

"We're really happy with how his rehabilitation is going. We're at a stage where it's about getting him back to running levels," said Easterby on Wednesday.