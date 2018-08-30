England's women on coaching men

World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi looks at the issue of sexism in rugby, as a number of women are coaching men's teams.

Katherine Merchant and Rochelle 'Rocky' Clark are Rugby World Cup winners with 156 caps between them; they are also coaches of men's rugby teams.

Despite their success as players, they still encounter sexist attitudes on a routine basis when they are coaching.

Clark, 33, who won her 98th cap in England's Six Nations match against Ireland on Friday, and Merchant, 29, who was forced to retire last year after 58 caps, coach two amateur men's outfits: Buckinghamshire New University and Chesham Stags.

The teams have improved exponentially since the pair took over coaching duties in 2010, but this does not stop some referees and opposition coaches being baffled by the idea of women in charge.

