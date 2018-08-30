England head coach Stuart Lancaster admits he is "quietly confident" of victory in Sunday's Six Nations clash with Ireland.

Six Nations champions Ireland start as marginal favourites at the Aviva Stadium as both sides enter the encounter with two wins from their opening two matches.

Lancaster warns England to "be ready" for an intimidating atmosphere in Dublin, saying the game will be "hugely challenging" in front of the passionate Ireland fans.

