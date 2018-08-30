England 'quietly confident' of victory

England head coach Stuart Lancaster admits he is "quietly confident" of victory in Sunday's Six Nations clash with Ireland.

Six Nations champions Ireland start as marginal favourites at the Aviva Stadium as both sides enter the encounter with two wins from their opening two matches.

Lancaster warns England to "be ready" for an intimidating atmosphere in Dublin, saying the game will be "hugely challenging" in front of the passionate Ireland fans.

Watch Ireland v England live on Sunday 1 March, 14:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

