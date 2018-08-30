Former Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies and Ireland hooker Keith Wood cannot agree which country is favourite for the crucial Six Nations clash in Cardiff on Saturday, 14 March.

Ireland, ranked third in the world, have not lost to Wales since 2012 and are the only side in the tournament with a 100% record after beating England 19-9 in Dublin.

Third-placed Wales meanwhile boosted their championship hopes with away wins over Scotland and France, after losing their opening match to England.

BBC rugby experts Davies and Wood start by reflecting on Wales' 20-13 win in Paris.

UK users only.

You can watch Scrum V's Six Nations Special on each tournament weekend and also on iPlayer.