O'Connell laughs off sexiest player award

Paul O'Connell says he has been "on the back foot all week" after he was voted Ireland's sexiest rugby player in a poll of 1,000 Irish women.

"I can't believe you're joining the group that have been slagging me," Munster lock and Ireland captain O'Connell told BBC Sport Northern Ireland reporter Thomas Niblock.

Ireland player Andrew Trimble joked that his Ulster team-mate Tommy Bowe is "gutted" after missing out on the award.

"Tommy really thought this was going to be his year to win the sexiest rugby player in Ireland so he hasn't left the house. He's very disappointed," Trimble said.

