Hancock scores famous England try

Andy Hancock scores a famous try in 1965 for England against Scotland.

England host Scotland at Twickenham this Saturday sitting second in the table while Scotland are looking for their first win of the campaign.

Watch a Six Nations Rewind of England v Scotland from 1990 on this website at 12:00 GMT on Friday 13 March.

Live coverage of England v Scotland on BBC One, HD, Red Button, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV from 17:00 GMT, Saturday 14 March.

