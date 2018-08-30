North looks ahead to Italy clash

George North says all the Wales players woke up on Sunday morning a little bit slower following their defensive heroics in the win against Ireland.

Wales are now involved in a four-way race for the Six Nations title with England, Ireland and France with one match to play.

They are also in action first on Saturday, 21 March against Italy in Rome and will need to score heavily and hope results go their way to win the tournament.

North starts by reflecting on the 23-16 win over Ireland with BBC Wales Sport's Dafydd Pritchard.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara

Moeen strikes with last ball before tea - in-play clips, radio & text

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash in second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket