With the Six Nations wide open going into the final round of games on Saturday, BBC Sport looks back on those occasions when England have failed to win the title on the final day.

It should be a three-way fight between England, Ireland and Wales for the Six Nations title on Saturday, although France still have an outside chance.

The top three are locked on six points with three wins apiece, while England's points difference of +37 puts them first, ahead of Ireland's +33 and Wales' +12.

