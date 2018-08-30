Six Nations meets Game of Thrones

The Six Nations gets the Game of Thrones treatment, with everyone asking 'who will wear the crown'?

It should be a three-way fight between England, Ireland and Wales for the Six Nations title on Saturday, although France still have an outside chance.

The top three are locked on six points with three wins apiece, while England's points difference of +37 puts them first, ahead of Ireland's +33 and Wales' +12.

France are fourth with four points and a points difference of +22.

Watch, listen and follow live text commentary of the Six Nations conclusion on the BBC Sport website from 11:30 GMT.

Available to UK users only.

