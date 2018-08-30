BBC Sport Six Nations Greatest Moments documentary remembers the controversy ahead of England v Ireland in the 2003 Six Nations, when then-England captain Martin Johnson caused a minor diplomatic incident.

Johnson led his team out first and then lined them up on Ireland's lucky side of the red carpet, meaning Ireland president Mary McAleese had to dirty her shoes by trudging along the turf to shake hands with the Ireland players.

England went on to win the match 42-6 to seal their first championship Grand Slam since 1995.

BBC's Gabby Logan will celebrate the competition's greatest moments with classic archive footage, untold stories from rugby legends and fun anecdotes from famous rugby fans on Sunday 22 March, 19:00 GMT on BBC Two, and on Monday 23 March, 19:00 GMT on BBC Two Wales.