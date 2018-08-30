Wales score 47 second-half points to secure a crushing 61-20 victory over Italy in Rome, but Ireland's victory in Scotland means they take the 2015 Six Nations title despite England coming within a converted try of lifting the trophy.

Leading by just one point at the break after an early score by Jamie Roberts, a second half hat-trick from Welsh winger George North and tries from Liam Williams, Rhys Webb, Sam Warburton and Scott Williams gives Wales a final points difference of +53 after they conceded a late try by Leonardo Sarto.

Despite giving their Six Nations title bid a massive boost on the final day, Ireland retained their title on points difference after an extraordinary final day.

