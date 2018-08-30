Rewind: Wales thrash Italy in Rome

Wales score 47 second-half points to secure a crushing 61-20 victory over Italy in Rome, but Ireland's victory in Scotland means they take the 2015 Six Nations title despite England coming within a converted try of lifting the trophy.

Leading by just one point at the break after an early score by Jamie Roberts, a second half hat-trick from Welsh winger George North and tries from Liam Williams, Rhys Webb, Sam Warburton and Scott Williams gives Wales a final points difference of +53 after they conceded a late try by Leonardo Sarto.

Despite giving their Six Nations title bid a massive boost on the final day, Ireland retained their title on points difference after an extraordinary final day.

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Top Stories

Sam Curran

Curran rescues England in fourth Test - videos & report

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's Juve drawn against Man Utd, Spurs face Barca - Champions League draw

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Vokes reacts after missing a chance against Olympiakos

Burnley knocked out of Europa League by Olympiakos

Leigh Griffiths

Griffiths scores 100th goal as Celtic ease into group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Curran
Video

Highlights: Curran shines after England collapse again

  • From the section Cricket