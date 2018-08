Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny suffered a blow to the head after attempting to tackle Italy number eight Samuela Vunisa.

The Toulon player was taken off the pitch immediately, six minutes before half-time, and appeared to be concussed.

Halfpenny had kicked two penalties for Wales in their final match of the Six Nations at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. Wales won 20-61, keeping their title hopes alive.