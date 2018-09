Ulster coach Neil Doak says his players will be fully prepared for the challenge posed by Cardiff Blues in Friday night's Pro12 game at Kingspan Stadium.

Doak confirms that Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson are available for selection again after injury as the Irish province aim to consolidate their play-off place.

He also reflects on the free-flowing rugby which characterised the final day of action in the Six Nations, with Ireland emerging triumphant for the second year in succession.