This is the moment that led to Ulster's Nick Williams being sin-binned and subsequently cited for flooring Cardiff Blues' Rhys Patchell on Friday, 27 March in Pro12.

Patchell left the ground under medical care and Blues coach Dale McIntosh said Ulster's number eight should have been sent off, not banished for 10 minutes.

Ulster won the game 37-16 and Patchell returned home on Saturday after spending the night at a Belfast hospital undergoing concussion tests.

