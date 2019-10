Cardiff Blues coach Dale McIntosh names the toughest 15 rugby players he’ has ever played with or against in a feature for Scrum V.

New Zealand-born McIntosh made more than 450 appearances for Pontypridd during his playing career.

He starts the banter early ahead of Cardiff's European Challenge Cup quarter-final by picking Newport Gwent Dragons head coach Kingsley Jones as water boy.

Tune into BBC Radio Wales from 12:30 GMT on Saturday for live coverage of Cardiff Blues' trip to Rodney Parade.