Cardiff Blues coach Dale McIntosh is a Pontypridd icon, so ‪‎Scrum V‬ took "The Chief" to an iconic rugby spot in the town, The Grogg Shop.

The former back row, who made more than 450 appearances for Pontypridd during his playing career, said he would like his Blues team to be "far more uncompromising" and to adopt the sort of mental toughness which characterised his Pontypridd side of old.

Speaking to Newport Gwent Dragons head coach Kingsley Jones on last Sunday's Scrum V, New Zealand-born McIntosh warned that there will be "nowhere to hide" during Saturday's European Challenge Cup quarter-final between Blues and Dragons.

