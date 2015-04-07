Ulster Head Coach Neil Doak wants to avoid the fate suffered by Irish rivals Leinster and Munster, who have both tasted defeat by Connacht in the Pro12 in Galway this season.

"Nick Williams (suspended), Stuart Olding and Andrew Trimble (both injured) are not available to us but we just have to get on with it," said Doak.

"There is competition for places across the board and if players don't perform, there are others willing to take their places," added the Ulster coach.