Ulster stay on course for a Pro12 play-offs place and dent Connacht's European hopes by earning a 27-20 bonus-point win in Galway.

Louis Ludik's try put Ulster ahead and scores from Tommy Bowe and Craig Gilroy extended the lead to 17-0 at the break as the visitors used a wind advantage.

Matt Healy's reply gave Connacht hope as they cut the margin to 17-10.

Bowe's second try and a Rory Best score left Ulster 27-13 ahead but they had to hang on after Tiernan O'Halloran's try.