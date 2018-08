Ulster coach Neil Doak is happy as his side stay on course for a Pro12 play-offs spot by beating Connacht 27-20 in the Irish inter-provincial derby in Galway.

"We played pretty well at times," said Doak after his team scored five tries in a bonus-point win at the Sportsground.

"After what happened last night with two of the other teams near the top earning bonus points, it was great that we got the bonus point as well."