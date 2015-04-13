Scrum V panellist Jonathan Davies criticised Cardiff Blues after their 36-17 defeat in Glasgow saw the Welsh region slump to 10th in the Pro12 table.

"Unfortunately a lot of the players aren't good enough - that's it in a nutshell," Davies said.

"If you add lack of desire, just falling off tackles, lack of discipline, when you go to a place like Glasgow, you're going to have a hiding.

"There's a lack of leadership and when you get the key players missing, or the experienced players, it's very sad.

"That's all we've spoken about this year is their decline. Something's not going right there."

Former dual-code international Davies, along with his fellow guests - Bristol coach Sean Holley and Bristol, Wales and Lions forward Ryan Jones - also speculate on the future of Wales centre Jamie Roberts.

The 28-year-old British and Lion is reported to be leaving French club Racing Metro at the end of the season.

Roberts has been linked with a move to an English club, while Welsh region Ospreys have refused to be drawn on stories he could end up at Liberty Stadium.

The centre, who has won 69 Wales caps and three for the Lions, left Blues for France, but Davies says there is little prospect of Roberts' home-town side attracting him back at this point.

"If it's a rugby decision he's not going back, simple as that," Davies said.

"It's not a place you'd go as a rugby player now to enhance your career and enjoy your rugby playing days.

"It's sad to say as it's a great club."

