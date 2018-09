Henry Cavill, the actor that played Clark Kent/Superman in director Zack Snyder's Man of Steel movie, predicts a positive World Cup for England's rugby union team.

Speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Shanghai, Cavill also reveals what "super powers" are needed on the rugby field.

The Rugby World Cup will take place in England in September and October this year, with Twickenham hosting the final on 31 October.