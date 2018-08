Newport Gwent Dragons play one of the biggest games in their regional history as they face Edinburgh in the European Challenge Cup semi-final on Friday 17 April.

Two of the Dragons stars Tom Prydie and Hallam Amos met up ahead of the game, with one key question in mind - who is the fastest?

So Sport Wales decided to settle the speed test with a simple game of snap.

Sport Wales is on BBC Two Wales at 19:00 on Friday 17 April and is available on BBC iPlayer for seven days after transmission.