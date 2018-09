Man of the match Iain Henderson says Ulster's breakdown work was key in their impressive 26-10 Pro12 win over Leinster at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster's win guarantees their play-off place and maintains their hopes of a home semi-final while champions Leinster's qualification hopes are now almost certainly over.

"We knew they were probably going to be tired after a tough game against Toulon and we knew we could target them around the breakdown," Henderson told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.