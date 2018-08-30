Scrum V looks ahead to the European Champions Cup final between Leigh Halfpenny's Toulon and Jonathan Davies' Clermont Auvergne.

Presenter Ross Harries with guests Jonathan Davies, Martyn Williams and Adam Jones assess the strengths of the two French powerhouses.

The panel decides whether it will be Wales full-back Halfpenny or his international centre team-mate Davies who will become the 10th Welshman to win European club rugby's top prize.

