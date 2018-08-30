On the field he is the epitome of confidence, but off it the Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half concedes that he is a very different character.

The 32-year-old, who plays his club rugby for French side Racing Metro, says he has managed to fool a lot of people and "can go days without speaking to people".

In an in-depth interview with Sport Wales reporter Gareth Rhys Owen, Phillips also talks of his regret that his mother has had to read negative headlines about his off-field behaviour.

