Ulster second row Franco van der Merwe says the Irish province are on an upward curve and are peaking at the right time ahead of their Pro12 clash with Munster.

"Things have been going well for us, especially the last game with Leinster. We took a lot of confidence from the fact that we defended very well in that match.

"It's important that we didn't peak too early in the season and we are on the up. We just want to keep improving a little bit every game," said the South African.