Olding regroups after latest injury blow

Ulster and Ireland back Stuart Olding believes he can come back a better player despite suffering a third serious injury in two years.

Olding suffered the anterior cruciate ligament injury as he made his comeback from an elbow injury in Ulster's game against Cardiff on 28 March.

The 22-year-old also missed most of the 2013-14 season because of a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury.

After already being ruled out of this year's Six Nations, Olding will now miss the World Cup latest this year as he is expected to be out of action until at least Christmas.

"I couldn't believe it. It was hugely disappointing but I believe I can come back from the three serious injuries I have had and come back a stronger person," said Olding.

