Ulster Head Coach Neil Doak was pleased with the character displayed by his side as a late converted try earned them a 23-23 draw in their Pro12 interprovincial derby against Munster.

The result leaves Ulster with an uphill struggle to secure a home semi-final in the play-offs of the competition as they now trail Ospreys, Glasgow and Munster by a point in the standings.

"It was a bittersweet afternoon. We had the euphoria of getting the draw but we were looking to win our last two games. We now have to go to Glasgow, get a win and hope something else falls in place for us."