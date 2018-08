Scrum V delights in Rhys Webb's skilful chip-kick that earned the Ospreys scrum-half a try in the 21-10 Pro12 win over Glasgow.

The Wales number nine's bit of magic and scoring record this season earns him a comparison with football superstars Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

