Ulster's Jared Payne says the fact that the Kingspan Stadium will host the Pro12 final provides his side with "added incentive" ahead of Friday's semi-final against Glasgow at Scotstoun.

"We face a massive challenge against a team that finished top of the Pro12 league standings," said the Ireland international centre.

"We can't get ahead of ourselves but if we are lucky enough to win, running out at the Kingspan in the final would be pretty awesome," said Payne.