Head coach Steve Tandy says Ospreys were a "TMO's decision" away from securing victory over Munster in the Pro12 play-off semi-final.

Josh Matavesi looked to have won it for the Ospreys in injury-time but his try was ruled out for a Rhys Webb knock on and Munster won 21-18.

Tandy tells Y Clwb Rygbi's Owain Gwynedd he was proud of his players' efforts at Thomond Park and felt his side deserved more.