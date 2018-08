BBC Sport's Joe Wilson reports on the tragic loss of former All Blacks captain Jerry Collins.

Collins and his wife Alana Madill died in a crash in France, which left their daughter, Ayla, in a critical condition in hospital.

The couple's car was in collision with a bus near the southern town of Beziers in the early hours of Friday.

Collins, 34, made his debut for New Zealand in 2001 and won 48 caps. The ex-Ospreys flanker had been playing for French side Narbonne.