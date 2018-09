Wales great Shane Williams and Bristol coach Sean Holley pay tribute to former New Zealand player Jerry Collins, who has died in a car crash in France along with his wife.

The All Blacks back-row, 34, played for Ospreys from 2009 to 2011 alongside Williams and under the guidance of Holley.

Holley says he is "devastated" by the news, while Williams describes a man who was fierce on the field but friendly and generous off it.